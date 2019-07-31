Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Won't see pro ranks yet

Zegras said Wednesday that he will play for Boston University for the 2019-20 season, and hope to sign with the Ducks following it's completion, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The dynamic forward was drafted ninth overall in June's draft, after spending the last two seasons with the US National Development Program. Zegras was drafted by the Mississauga Steel Heads of the OHL, but his commitment to honor his pact will be huge for the Terriers and college hockey as a whole. In 60 games for the national team last season, the 18-year-old had 87 points, and was an incredible plus-94. He's not the only player to snub the CHL ranks for Boston University, most notably 2016 seventh-overall pick Clayton Keller spent one year in the NCAA before signing with the Coyotes.