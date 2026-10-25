Luneau scored his first goal of the season on two shots and added two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

The 22-year-old blueliner helped set up a pair of tallies in the second period as Anaheim tied the score at 3-3, before Luneau snuck a puck under Joseph Woll's armpit two minutes into the final frame to give his team its first lead of the afternoon. The three-point performance was a career high for Luneau, and through 11 games to begin his first full season in the NHL he's produced five points, 16 blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating.