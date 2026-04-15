Luneau was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Luneau made 13 regular-season NHL appearances for the Ducks between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, but he was sent to the minors before the start of the 2025-26 season and hasn't been called up before Wednesday. Luneau will be an option for Thursday's regular-season finale against Nashville if the Ducks intend to rest some of their key contributors ahead of the playoffs.