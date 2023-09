Luneau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.

Luneau nearly doubled his point output in the QMJHL following his draft year, going from 43 points in 63 games in 2021-22 to 83 points in 65 outings in 2022-23. The 19-year-old defenseman figures to use up his last year of junior eligibility before potentially joining the professional ranks in the spring. He was selected 53rd overall in 2022.