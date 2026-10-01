Luneau agreed to a six-year, $43.2 million contract extension with the Ducks on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Luneau has made just 14 regular-season appearances at the NHL level, recording two goals, two assists, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 16:51 of ice time. He spent most of last year at AHL San Diego, where he generated 10 goals, 31 assists and 29 PIM across 70 regular-season appearances. The 22-year-old should see a more regular role with Anaheim during the 2026-27 campaign and will have long-term stability with the organization.