Luneau was selected 53rd overall by the Ducks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Luneau has been on the prospect map for quite a while. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, in addition to being named 2020-21 QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Luneau's production improved considerably in his second CHL campaign, as he posted 12 goals and 43 points in 63 games. Luneau's game is extremely offensive-oriented. He's a high-end puck-mover with terrific vision. The majority of his production comes off set pieces in the offensive zone, such as the power play. Luneau's skating is somewhere in the area of average to a tick below and he will never be the type to log heavy defensive minutes, so his margin for error isn't as great as a typical rearguard with his abilities.