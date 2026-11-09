Luneau scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Luneau's point streak is up to eight games, a span in which he has four goals and seven assists. The 22-year-old defenseman has earned three power-play points in that span as he continues to solidify his spot on the second unit. For the season, he's up to 13 points (four goals, nine helpers) while adding 23 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 18 appearances. Given Luneau's recent surge on offense, he should be in consideration in most fantasy formats.