Luneau, who was loaned from Anaheim to Team Canada on Dec. 9, will not play in the World Junior Championship because of a viral infection. Mark Masters of TSN reports Saturday.

Luneau had a goal and three points in seven contests with Anaheim this season. Missing out on the tournament will cost the 19-year-old an opportunity to play a lead role against some of the best prospects in the world. Luneau might return to the Ducks, but because Anaheim was using him sparingly, it's also possible he'll be reassigned to QMJHL Gatineau where he'd log big minutes.