Terry notched two assists and fired seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Terry made his mark all over this game, and he also tallied in the shootout to help the Ducks secure the win. The 25-year-old continues to impress in a top-line role with four goals and eight assists in 10 games. He's earned three assists over his last two outings. He could still make improvements, as he has just one power-play, an assist, so far -- getting going with the man advantage could lift his offense even higher.