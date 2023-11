Terry logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Terry is up to six points through four outings in November. The winger set up Leo Carlsson's hat-trick tally in the third period. Terry has five goals, six helpers, 39 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests overall. He remains firmly in a top-six role with power-play time -- he's earned three of his 11 points with the man advantage this season.