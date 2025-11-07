Terry logged two assists, one of which was shorthanded, and two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Stars.

Terry has logged two assists in back-to-back games, and he has multiple points in five of his last seven outings. The 28-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 13 appearances. Terry's uptick in offense is in line with the Ducks' surge as a team, and if they continue to collectively play well, he could challenge his career-best 67-point campaign from 2021-22.