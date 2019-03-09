Terry scored a goal and assisted on two others in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

Terry went plus-4 in the blowout victory. The winger started his season with three points in 19 appearances, but now has two goals and five assists in his last three outings. While it's tough to trust any skater for the Ducks this season, Terry could make for a good value pick in DFS against the Kings on Sunday.