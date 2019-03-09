Ducks' Troy Terry: Another three-point game
Terry scored a goal and assisted on two others in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.
Terry went plus-4 in the blowout victory. The winger started his season with three points in 19 appearances, but now has two goals and five assists in his last three outings. While it's tough to trust any skater for the Ducks this season, Terry could make for a good value pick in DFS against the Kings on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...