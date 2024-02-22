Terry tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Terry got Anaheim on the board midway through the second period, beating Daniil Tarasov with a long-range wrister to cut the deficit to 4-1, before adding assists on a pair of Mason McTavish goals later in the frame. It's the second straight three-point effort for Terry, who now has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) over his last 12 contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and 45 points in 53 games this year.