Terry provided two assists in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Ducks got off to a hot start, with Terry assisting on both of Adam Henrique's first-period markers. That was the extent of the team's scoring in the contest. Terry has racked up two goals and seven helpers over his last eight outings, returning to the level of offense he was at in a majority of the last two campaigns. Overall, the winger has 11 goals, 20 assists, 105 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 appearances.