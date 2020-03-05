Ducks' Troy Terry: Ascends to top level
The Ducks recalled Terry from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Tery notched two points in three AHL games during this stint. He's a candidate to play immediately against the Avalanche on Wednesday, although it'll likely be a bottom-six role because of how well Sonny Milano and Danton Heinen have played on the top line.
