Terry scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Terry had been ice-cold to start 2020-21, but he got his first two points of the year Friday. The 23-year-old winger was on a line with Derek Grant and Adam Henrique -- Ryan Getzlaf was out with a lower-body injury. Terry has contributed 15 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through 10 contests, but fantasy managers will need to see more consistency before considering the Colorado native.