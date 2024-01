Terry (upper body) was removed from injured reserve and is expected to suit up Sunday against Detroit, per the NHL's media site.

Terry missed the last three games and hasn't suited up since Dec. 29. The 26-year-year-old has nine goals and 22 points through 35 games this season. He had six points over his last six appearances prior to the injury. Max Jones (upper body) was placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for Terry.