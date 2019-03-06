Terry scored on the power play in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The goal was Terry's third of the season, and it provided valuable insurance by doubling the Ducks' lead in the third period. Terry only has four points in 20 appearances this year, and with only 16 shots on goal. The fifth round pick from 2015 has skated mostly on the fourth line for the worst offense in the league.