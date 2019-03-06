Ducks' Troy Terry: Buries man advantage tally
Terry scored on the power play in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
The goal was Terry's third of the season, and it provided valuable insurance by doubling the Ducks' lead in the third period. Terry only has four points in 20 appearances this year, and with only 16 shots on goal. The fifth round pick from 2015 has skated mostly on the fourth line for the worst offense in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...