Terry (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Terry was involved in a collision with two Flames in the third period and exited the contest. The winger went minus-1 with two PIM over 14:36 of ice time Tuesday, which saw his four-game point streak come to an end. More information on his status should be available before Thursday's game versus the Jets.