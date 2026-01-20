Head coach Joel Quenneville said Monday that Terry (upper body) is day-to-day and could play on the team's upcoming road trip, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Anaheim's road trip begins Wednesday in Colorado and ends in Vancouver on Jan. 29. Terry was placed on injured reserve Friday and has missed six straight games. The 28-year-old has banked 13 goals, 42 points (nine on the power play), 103 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 43 appearances in 2025-26.