Terry registered a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Terry set up Trevor Zegras' goal in the second period and also helped out on a Max Comtois tally in the third. While the Ducks haven't looked very good overall, Terry is doing his part with three goals, three assists, 10 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through three contests. He worked on a line with Zegras on Monday, but head coach Dallas Eakins appears to still be in the workshopping phase with his lineup.