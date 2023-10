Terry recorded a goal and an assist in Anaheim's 3-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Terry found the back of the net just 4:37 into the game and assisted on Leo Carlsson's third-period marker. Terry's up to a goal and three points in three contests this season. The 26-year-old reached the 60-point milestone in each of his previous two campaigns, and he should be able to get there again this year as long as he stays healthy.