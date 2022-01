Terry logged an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Terry stole the puck from a Rangers player and fed Isac Lundestrom for the Ducks' lone tally in the contest. The 24-year-old Terry had a small skid in early December, but he's rebounded with nine points in his last eight outings. The winger continues to prove himself this season, and he's up to 21 goals, 14 helpers, 84 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 36 contests overall.