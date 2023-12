Terry sustained an upper-body injury Friday and is day-to-day as a result, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports Saturday.

Terry was hurt in the third period of Anaheim's 2-0 loss to Arizona when he collided with teammate Mason McTavish. Terry has nine goals and 22 points in 35 outings in 2023-24. If he can't play Sunday versus Edmonton, then Brock McGinn will likely draw back into the lineup while Sam Carrick might get some work on the top power-play unit.