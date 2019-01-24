Terry was assigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

The 21-year-old picked up his first two points in New Jersey back on Jan. 19. He'll return to the Ducks' minor-league affiliate but could find himself back up with the big club once the All-Star break concludes. Because of the demotion, Terry will play two extra games on Friday and Saturday, and on the season, has 37 points in 32 games with AHL San Diego.