Terry scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Terry provided some insurance for the Ducks with a goal midway through the third period. The 28-year-old hadn't scored in the first five games of the season, but he did provide four assists. He's added 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while filling a middle-six role to begin 2025-26. As a veteran forward, Terry is taking on more all-situations usage, though it may come at the expense of some offense as younger players get more prominent minutes.