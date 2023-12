Terry scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Terry continues to play well in December -- he has four goals and three assists over his last seven games. The winger's marker capped a four-goal first period for the Ducks in their surprise win Wednesday. Terry has nine goals, 22 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 34 appearances. He's still got work to do, but he's looking much more like the player that exceeded 60 points in each of the last two seasons.