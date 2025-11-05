Terry notched two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Terry saw a six-game point streak snapped Sunday versus the Devils, but he bounced back with his fourth multi-point effort in his last six outings. The 28-year-old is up to 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) through 12 contests this season. He's added 30 shots on net and a plus-9 rating. Terry doesn't have a hit or any PIM this year, so expect his contributions to continue to be limited to offense.