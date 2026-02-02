Terry logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Terry returned from an 11-game absence due to an upper-body injury and played 13:55 in this contest. The 28-year-old winger was on the second line with Chris Kreider and Ryan Poehling, which was the Ducks' best trio in this win. Terry is up to 44 points (13 goals, 41 assists) with 104 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances. As long as he's in a top-six role and on the power play, he's a quality points-and-shots option in fantasy.