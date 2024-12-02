Terry logged three assists, nine shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.

Terry helped out on both of Frank Vatrano's goals as well as a Jackson LaCombe marker. In the shootout, Terry had one of the Ducks' two tallies to help secure the win in what was one of his best games of the season. The 27-year-old winger has accumulated seven assists over his last four games, and he ended a drought of six contests without a power-play point on the Ducks' first goal. Terry has six tallies, 13 helpers, 57 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 23 outings overall.