Ducks' Troy Terry: Done for season
Terry (lower body) will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks due to a non-displaced fractur of his leg.
Unfortunately, a surprisingly strong campaign for the 21-year-old winger will end in a brutal way. Terry finishes 2018-19 with 13 points -- four goals and nine assists -- over 32 games after he compiled a point-per-game pace in 41 tilts with AHL San Diego. He could be a sleeper in fantasy drafts next season, assuming the leg issue heals up and he's ready to roll.
