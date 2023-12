Terry logged an assist, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Terry's goal drought is up to 17 games, and he's managed just six assists in that span. The 26-year-old is still in a top-line role at even strength as well as playing on the first power-play unit, but the results aren't there. For the season, he's managed 15 points, 64 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 27 outings.