Terry notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Terry's goal drought stretched to eight games, but he's offset some of his scoring woes with four helpers over his last five outings. The 25-year-old forward's slump has coincided with a rough stretch for the Ducks' offense as a whole. He's up to 12 tallies, 20 assists, 113 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 39 contests.