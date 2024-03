Terry logged an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Terry missed two games with an upper-body injury before his return Friday. The 26-year-old was able to get on the scoresheet with a primary helper on Frank Vatrano's second-period tally. Terry had eight points over seven games in February, but they were contained to a trio of multi-point efforts. He's up to 46 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 55 appearances in a top-six role this season.