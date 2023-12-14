Terry notched a power-play goal on a team-high four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Terry got Anaheim on the board in the second period, beating Semyon Varlamov on the power play to cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1. The goal was Terry's first since he logged a hat trick on Nov. 1 -- he had just six assists in his last 17 games. Overall, the 26-year-old winger is up to six goals with 11 assists through 28 games after surpassing the 60-point threshold in each of his previous two campaigns.