Ducks' Troy Terry: Exits with knee injury
Terry won't return to Tuesday's game against the Flyers after sustaining a knee injury, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Terry left the game after logging 11:33 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. The 22-year-old forward didn't immediately go to the dressing room after getting hurt, but the severity of his injury is unclear. Terry will need a quick recovery to have a shot at playing Wednesday against the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.