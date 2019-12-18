Play

Terry won't return to Tuesday's game against the Flyers after sustaining a knee injury, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Terry left the game after logging 11:33 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. The 22-year-old forward didn't immediately go to the dressing room after getting hurt, but the severity of his injury is unclear. Terry will need a quick recovery to have a shot at playing Wednesday against the Devils.

More News
Our Latest Stories