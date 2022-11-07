Terry provided an assist and fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Terry helped out on a Ryan Strome goal in the second period. During his five-game point streak, Terry has racked up a goal and seven assists as he continues to pace the Ducks' offense. The 25-year-old winger has five tallies, 12 helpers, 41 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests overall. He's locked in on the Ducks' top line, and he's producing plenty of offense to make him a fixture for fantasy managers as well.