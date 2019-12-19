Ducks' Troy Terry: Faces 10-week absence
Terry will miss around 10 weeks after suffering a broken bone below his knee cap.
Terry suffered this injury during Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, and he'll aim to return in late February. The 22-year-old forward mainly played on the bottom six along with consistent power-play usage this season, accruing eight points over 33 games.
