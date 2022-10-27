Terry scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Terry helped out on a Trevor Zegras goal in the first period, then stole the puck and scored an unassisted tally of his own in the second. This was Terry's third multi-point effort in seven outings this year, and his first since Oct. 17 versus the Rangers. The 25-year-old continues to be a steady source of offense with four goals, five assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a top-line role. Only one of his points, a helper, has come on the power play.