Ducks' Troy Terry: First NHL points in win
Terry had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.
It was Terry's first NHL goal and assist. The kid has been tearing up the AHL this season, but it remains to be seen if he carry any of that heat into this stint with the Quacks.
