Terry scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Terry's third-period snipe from the inside edge of the left circle tied the game 3-3. His point streak sits at four games and six points (three goals, three assists). It includes a three-game goal streak (10 shots). Terry's best season came in 2021-22 when he put up 37 goals and 67 points. This year, he's already sitting with nine points (three goals, six assists) in just eight contests. We doubt that Terry can continue at this pace, but at just 28 years of age, he's certainly capable of flirting with that career mark.