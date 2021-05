Terry provided an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Terry had the secondary assist on a Maxime Comtois goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Terry is up to 18 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 44 contests this year. He's still got a shot for his first 20-point campaign if he finishes the season strong, but fantasy managers likely expected a bigger boost from the Colorado native in 2020-21.