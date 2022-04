Terry produced an assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Terry saw a five-game point streak end Saturday versus the Kings, but he was right back on the scoresheet Sunday. He helped out on an Adam Henrique tally in the third period. Terry's career year has seen him rack up 36 goals, 29 assists, 183 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 73 appearances, cementing him as part of the Ducks' top six.