Ducks' Troy Terry: Gets on scoresheet Friday
Terry scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
It's been an incredibly slow start to the campaign for the 22-year-old winger, as the goal was his first point in eight games. Terry will have some growing pains adjusting to his first full NHL campaign, but he showed promise with 13 points in 32 outings in 2018-19.
