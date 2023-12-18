Terry scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Terry picked up an assist on Adam Henrique's goal in the second period before extending Anaheim's lead to 4-1 in the third, beating Akira Schmid with a glove-side wrister midway through the frame. It's the first multi-point performance since Nov. 1 for Terry, though the 26-year-old winger has started to turn it on offensively of late, tallying two goals and four points in his last four contests after going 17 games with no goals and just six assists. Overall, Terry's up to 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) through 30 games this season.