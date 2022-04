Terry scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Terry's second-period tally gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead, but they couldn't see it out to the end of the game. The 24-year-old has scored in three straight contests, giving him 34 goals and 60 points in 69 outings overall. The winger has added 168 shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating as a strong top-six option throughout the season.