Terry scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Terry opened the scoring at 7:38 of the first period in a game that saw the Ducks get out-shot 55-24. This was the 24-year-old's second goal in as many games. He's up to 33 tallies, 59 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 68 contests.