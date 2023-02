Terry scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Terry hasn't missed a beat since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him seven games. He's scored a goal in each of his two outings since he returned, and he's now at 15 tallies and 44 points through 53 contests overall. The 25-year-old had added 149 shots on net, 11 power-play points and a minus-14 rating while featuring in a top-six role throughout the campaign.