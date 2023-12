Terry scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Red Wings.

Terry scored a goal at 1:46 of the second period with helpers to Urho Vaakanainen and Alex Killorn, and it stood up as the game-winning goal. It was his first winner of the season since he had a hat trick in a 4-3 OT win against the Coyotes on Nov. 1.Terry has two goals and four points with a plus-4 rating in the past two games, and he has lit the lamp in three of the past four outings overall.