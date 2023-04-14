Terry scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Terry closed out the season strong, posting three goals and five assists over his last six appearances. The 25-year-old winger was a bright spot for the Ducks, earning his second straight 60-point campaign with 23 tallies, 38 helpers, 188 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 70 appearances. He'll likely be due a big raise from his current $1.45 million cap hit, as he's a restricted free agent this summer.